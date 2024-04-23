Flat-pleated filter Renovation KFI 4440
Special flat pleated filter for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The Renovation KFI 4440 special flat pleated filter is ideal for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt as well as liquids. It is also perfect for vacuuming fine dust generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The polyester material makes the filter resistant to moisture. A non-stick coating also effectively prevents the filter from becoming blocked and ensures long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use. Embedded in a patented filter box, the flat pleated filter can be replaced particularly conveniently and quickly – without any contact with dirt: simply open the filter box, change the filter, close the filter box – and that's it. Developed as a customer-fit for Kärcher Home & Garden WD 4–6, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher WD 4-6, KWD 4-6, MV 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Polyester filter material with non-stick coating
- For long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use.
- For uninterrupted work.
- Moisture-resistant and long-lasting.
Patented filter removal technology
- For wet and dry vacuuming without any need for additional filter changes
- Change the flat pleated filter in seconds by folding out the filter box – without contact with dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|163 x 104 x 50
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Fine dust
- Fine dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Renovation