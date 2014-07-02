G 160 trigger gun
Replacement gun for Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers. For all pressure washers where the hose is secured to the gun with a clip (without Quick Connect).
Gun changing made easy. Replacement gun for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers. Suitable for all pressure washers where the hose is secured to the gun with clip or clamp.
Features and benefits
Replacement gun for Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K 2 – K 7 class.
- Easy replacement of spray gun.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Low pressure detergent application
- Simple application of detergent.
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Child safety lock
- Gun trigger is blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|422 x 40 x 181