High-pressure cleaners
Trigger guns
Spray lances
Kärcher Power nozzle
High-pressure hoses
Floor and hard surface cleaner
- FR Classic surface cleaner
- Hard Surface Cleaner FRV 30
- Hard surface cleaner FR 30
- FR 30 Me surface cleaner
- Hard Surface Cleaner FR 50
- Machine-specific nozzle kits for FR
- Machine-specific nozzle kits for FRV
- Machine-specific nozzle kits for FR Classic
- FRV 30 Me surface cleaner
- Surface Cleaner FR 50 Me
Mixers and injectors
Facade and solar panel cleaning
Wet blasting attachment
Drum and tank cleaning
Add on kits
- Attachment kit for transport
- Wheel mounting kit
- Flame monitoring attachment kit
- Accumulator kits
- Remote control set
- Coin-op remote control
- Water filter set
- Set of puncture-proof wheels
- HP stationary attachment kit
- Frost protection attachment kit
- Cage frame attachment kit
- Retro-fit HD-Trailer
- Mounting kit HDS-Trailer