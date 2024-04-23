High-pressure hose set 7.5 m
The 7.5-metre upgrade set for Kärcher pressure washers without hose reel manufactured since 1992. Including plastic adapter for Quick Connect adapter retrofit (K 2-K 7).
The scope of supply for the accessory set includes one 7.5-metre high-pressure hose, one ergonomic high-pressure gun and a plastic adapter piece for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect connector for classes K 2-K 7. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured since 1992.
Features and benefits
Adapter
- Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
High-pressure hose
- With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
- For ergonomical working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,5