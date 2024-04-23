Hy-Protect filter

The Hy-Protect ultrafilter is the third filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of our Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter system.

The Hy-Protect ultrafilter reliably withholds bacteria, viruses and also microplastics up to a particle size of > 0.1 µm. The ultrafilter is the third filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of the WPC 120 UF water filter system from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 71 x 71 x 272
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Drinking water
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia