KV 4 multi-cloth pack
High-performance combination set of scouring cloth, tile cloth and soft cloth. Can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using a hook-and-loop fastening. Ideal for every surface requirement.
Optimal cleaning: The combination set, comprising scouring cloth, tile cloth and soft cloth, offers the right product for every surface requirement. The cloths can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. With this set you clean light and stubborn dirt, as well as sensitive and robust surfaces. Another benefit: The cloths are washable and therefore can be used again immediately after cleaning.
Features and benefits
Simple attachment and removal
Washable
- Can be washed at 60 °C, reusable.
Special wiping cloths
- Perfect for all surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|3
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|261 x 106 x 12
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Scratch-resistant surfaces
- Sensitive surfaces