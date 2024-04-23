KV 4 scouring cloths

Effortless, quick and effective: The scouring cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 by means of the hook-and-loop system and removes stubborn dirt on robust surfaces.

The KV 4 scouring cloth is particularly suitable for tackling stubborn dirt on robust surfaces thanks to its high-quality abrasive fibres. This includes scratch-resistant surfaces such as hob, oven, grill plates, windows and tiles. The cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. The scouring cloth is hard-wearing, washable and can be used straight away after cleaning.

Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
  • Simple attachment and removal.
Washable
  • Can be washed at 60 °C, reusable.
Abrasive fibres
  • Dissolves dirt fast.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 261 x 106 x 8
Application areas
  • Scratch-resistant surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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