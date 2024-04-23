KV 4 soft cloths
The KV 4 soft cloth is very gentle and perfect for light dirt on sensitive surfaces. Can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using a hook-and-loop fastening.
Optimal cleaning: The KV 4 soft cloth cleans very gently and lint-free thanks to its fine fibres. The cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. Perfect for scratch-sensitive surfaces such as kitchen fronts, wood and screens.
Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
- Simple attachment and removal.
Washable
- Can be washed at 60 °C, reusable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|261 x 106 x 6
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Sensitive surfaces