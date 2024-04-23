KV 4 soft cloths

The KV 4 soft cloth is very gentle and perfect for light dirt on sensitive surfaces. Can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using a hook-and-loop fastening.

Optimal cleaning: The KV 4 soft cloth cleans very gently and lint-free thanks to its fine fibres. The cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. Perfect for scratch-sensitive surfaces such as kitchen fronts, wood and screens.

Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
  • Simple attachment and removal.
Washable
  • Can be washed at 60 °C, reusable.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 261 x 106 x 6
Application areas
  • Sensitive surfaces
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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