KV 4 tile cloths

The tile cloth is perfect for dirt on tiles and in crevices and joints thanks to the abrasive and absorbent fibres. Can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using a hook-and-loop fastening. 

The KV 4 tile cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. Thanks to the clever combination of abrasive and absorbent fibres, the dirt is optimally dissolved and absorbed. The protruding and abrasive fibres are adapted to surfaces and remove stubborn dirt on tiles and in crevices and joints, such as soap residue, quickly and without leaving any residue. 

Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
Washable
  • Can be washed at 60 °C, reusable.
Protruding, abrasive fibres
  • Perfect crevice and joint cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 261 x 106 x 12
Application areas
  • Tiles
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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