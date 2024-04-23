The KV 4 tile cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. Thanks to the clever combination of abrasive and absorbent fibres, the dirt is optimally dissolved and absorbed. The protruding and abrasive fibres are adapted to surfaces and remove stubborn dirt on tiles and in crevices and joints, such as soap residue, quickly and without leaving any residue.