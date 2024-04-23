KV 4 tile cloths
The tile cloth is perfect for dirt on tiles and in crevices and joints thanks to the abrasive and absorbent fibres. Can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using a hook-and-loop fastening.
The KV 4 tile cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. Thanks to the clever combination of abrasive and absorbent fibres, the dirt is optimally dissolved and absorbed. The protruding and abrasive fibres are adapted to surfaces and remove stubborn dirt on tiles and in crevices and joints, such as soap residue, quickly and without leaving any residue.
Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
Washable
- Can be washed at 60 °C, reusable.
Protruding, abrasive fibres
- Perfect crevice and joint cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|261 x 106 x 12
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Tiles