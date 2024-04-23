Narrow suction nozzle 170 mm (white) for WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7
Perfect for lattice windows and other small window surfaces: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 has a width of 170 mm.
With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows and other small window surfaces that cannot be cleaned using larger suction nozzles without a certain amount of hassle.
Features and benefits
Long silicon blade
- The long silicon blade makes the Window Vac even more flexible and enables you to wipe down windows all the way to the floor in one go.
Narrow shape
- Suitable for small surfaces.
Easy to change
- The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|172 x 98 x 41
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles