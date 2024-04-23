Original Box Black (SS)

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 392 x 294 x 357
INFORMATION
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lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
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1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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