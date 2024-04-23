Post-Protect filter

The Post-Protect filter is the fourth filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of our WPC 120 UF water filter system and ensures a pleasant taste.

The Post-Protect filter is made from grained active carbon and rounds off the four-stage filter concept of our WPC 120 UF water filter system by removing the last remaining impurities and foreign substances, which can negatively affect the taste. The result is pure and fresh water for optimum drinking pleasure.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 71 x 71 x 272
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Drinking water
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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