Pre-Pure filter

The Pre-Pure filter forms the first and second filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of our Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter system.

The Pre-Pure filter is a combination of a polypropylene filter and active carbon filter and reliably removes larger particles up to > 5 µm, heavy metals, as well as chlorine, from the water. The Pre-Pure filter forms the first and second stage of the four-stage filter concept of the WPC 120 UF water filter system from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 71 x 71 x 272
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Drinking water
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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