Pre-Pure filter
The Pre-Pure filter forms the first and second filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of our Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter system.
The Pre-Pure filter is a combination of a polypropylene filter and active carbon filter and reliably removes larger particles up to > 5 µm, heavy metals, as well as chlorine, from the water. The Pre-Pure filter forms the first and second stage of the four-stage filter concept of the WPC 120 UF water filter system from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|71 x 71 x 272
Application areas
- Drinking water