Pump prefilter for all common garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and domestic water supplies - particularly for devices without integrated filter and a flow rate up to 4,000 l/h. The prefilter effectively protects pumps against large dirt particles or sand, thus increasing their lifetime. The filter inlay can be removed for cleaning. The mesh size of the fine filter is 250µm (0.25 mm). The pump prefilter is suitable for all of the above pumps with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm).