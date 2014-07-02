Rotary nozzles (dirt blasters)

Kärcher Dirt Blaster, small

Dirt Blaster, small

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Kärcher Dirt blaster, large

Dirt blaster, large

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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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