Spray hose extension, 5 m

Extension hose for L2P dry ice blasters from Kärcher. This simple spray hose extension is a straightforward, effortless way to extend the working range of the ice blaster. 

For a hassle-free spray hose extension on L2P dry ice blasters from Kärcher. The extension hose expands the working area for added flexibility when cleaning with the ice blaster. If required, several extension hoses can also be connected together.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,2
Compatible machines
INFORMATION
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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