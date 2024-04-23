Spray hose extension, 5 m
Extension hose for L2P dry ice blasters from Kärcher. This simple spray hose extension is a straightforward, effortless way to extend the working range of the ice blaster.
For a hassle-free spray hose extension on L2P dry ice blasters from Kärcher. The extension hose expands the working area for added flexibility when cleaning with the ice blaster. If required, several extension hoses can also be connected together.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,2