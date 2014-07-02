Suction hoses

Kärcher Hose connection

Hose connection

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Kärcher Suction hoses with clip system 1.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016)

Suction hoses with clip system 1.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016)

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Kärcher Suction hoses with clip system 2.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017 on)

Suction hoses with clip system 2.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017 on)

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Kärcher Suction hoses with cone connection

Suction hoses with cone connection

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Kärcher Suction hoses others

Suction hoses others

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INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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