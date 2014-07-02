High-quality cotton cloth kit with floor cleaning cloths and covers for the hand nozzle. The floor cleaning cloths are attached to the large floor nozzle. The covers for the hand nozzle can be easily and conveniently pulled over the hand nozzle. The hard-wearing terry cloths optimally collect the dirt and are extra absorbent and lint-free. They are perfectly suited for cleaning PVC, linoleum, tiled and natural stone floors.