Wheel, puncture-proof, 305 × 105

Puncture-proof, fully foamed wheel with metal rim.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,7
Compatible machines
INFORMATION
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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