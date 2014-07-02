Plastic cleaner RM 625, 5l

For the thorough cleaning of garden furniture, PVC window frames, children’s slides and other plastic surfaces. Very gentle on materials.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 200 x 150 x 260
Product
  • Powerful, intensive and gentle
  • Cleans, protects and maintains garden furniture, garden tools, plastic window frames and other plastic surfaces
  • For cleaning all sensitive plastic surfaces, can be used universally
  • Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
  • Can be used manually
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • Made in Germany
Application areas
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Plastic
