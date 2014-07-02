Plastic cleaner RM 625, 5l
For the thorough cleaning of garden furniture, PVC window frames, children’s slides and other plastic surfaces. Very gentle on materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|200 x 150 x 260
Product
- Powerful, intensive and gentle
- Cleans, protects and maintains garden furniture, garden tools, plastic window frames and other plastic surfaces
- For cleaning all sensitive plastic surfaces, can be used universally
- Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
- Can be used manually
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Plastic