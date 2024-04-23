Patio & deck cleaner concentrate RM 564, 500ml
Patio & deck cleaner concentrate for a materialfriendly cleaning of balcony and patio (wood/stone). Removes oil, grease, pollution and soot. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Product
- Highly concentrated – suitable for use with Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
- Dissolves typical stains such as oil, grease, mineral stains, emissions stains, green growth, rust
- Low-foam formulation
- Particularly gentle cleaning action
- For manual application
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Balcony
- Stone floors
- Wooden floors
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Metal