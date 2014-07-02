Wood cleaner 3-in-1 RM 612, 1l

Powerful wood cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a UV protection formula and intensive care. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on all treated and untreated wooden outdoor surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Powerful, intensive and gentle
  • For cleaning all sensitive wooden surfaces
  • Active dirt remover for quick and efficient cleaning of fats, organic dirt and soiling from emissions
  • Efficient UV protection formula delays the darkening of wood
  • Intensive care for all wooden surfaces such as terraces, fences, houses, etc.
  • Suitable for all water-resistant wooden surfaces.
  • The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
Wood cleaner 3-in-1 RM 612, 1l
Wood cleaner 3-in-1 RM 612, 1l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Wooden surfaces
  • Wooden houses
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia