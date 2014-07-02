Wood cleaner 3-in-1 RM 612, 1l
Powerful wood cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a UV protection formula and intensive care. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on all treated and untreated wooden outdoor surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Powerful, intensive and gentle
- For cleaning all sensitive wooden surfaces
- Active dirt remover for quick and efficient cleaning of fats, organic dirt and soiling from emissions
- Efficient UV protection formula delays the darkening of wood
- Intensive care for all wooden surfaces such as terraces, fences, houses, etc.
- Suitable for all water-resistant wooden surfaces.
- The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Wooden surfaces
- Wooden houses