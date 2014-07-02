Bike cleaner RM 44 G, 500ml

To manually clean motorbikes. Gently and effectively removes typical dirt such as brake dust, tyre wear, insects, mud and oil. A dream to use thanks to the sticky gel formula.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Product
  • Improved power formula – particularly effective even on stubborn brake dust
  • Gel formula ensures perfect adhesion for easy use
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • H318 Causes serious eye damage
  • P103 Read label before use.
  • P280i Wear eye/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
