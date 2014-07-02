Ultra foam cleaner RM 615, 1l
With extra foam booster for an even deeper clean. Thanks to the new active dirt remover, it effortlessly and quickly removes even oil and greasy dirt, as well as typical vehicle dirt and road dirt. Phosphate-free and gentle on materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Extra Foam Booster for powerful, adhering and extremely effective foam
- Removes dirt typically found on vehicles such as dirt from the street, dust, remains of leaves or organic deposits etc.
- Ideal for cleaning vehicles, motorcycles, caravans, and boats
- For use with Kärcher foam nozzles
- NTA free
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Fast and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner and a Kärcher foam nozzle
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Mobile homes