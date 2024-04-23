CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768, 10l

CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 for intermediate cleaning. Dry foam with encapsulation technology: Dirt is encapsulated and suctioned during the next maintenance cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 6,1
Weight (kg) 10,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,4
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 230 x 188 x 307
Product
  • Very short drying time (just 20-120 minutes).
  • iCapsol technology: no rinsing required, so surfaces are soon dry again
  • Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
  • Ideal for carpet cleaners with brush or pad system
  • Gentle on materials
  • Free from bleaching agents
  • Pleasant, fresh scent
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768, 10l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H315 Causes skin irritation
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
  • P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Textile surfaces
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia