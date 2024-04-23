CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 for intermediate cleaning. Dry foam with encapsulation technology: Dirt is encapsulated and suctioned during the next maintenance cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|6,1
|Weight (kg)
|10,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Very short drying time (just 20-120 minutes).
- iCapsol technology: no rinsing required, so surfaces are soon dry again
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Ideal for carpet cleaners with brush or pad system
- Gentle on materials
- Free from bleaching agents
- Pleasant, fresh scent
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
- P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Application areas
- Textile surfaces