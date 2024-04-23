CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Powder Classic, 10kg
Deep cleaning powder for spray extraction. Removes even heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling from textile floor coverings and leaves a pleasant, fresh fragrance.
The CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Classic provides professionals in the building cleaning sector with a tried-and-tested deep cleaning powder for two-step spray extraction. It can be used with our Puzzi spray extraction machines as well as with our carpet cleaning machines to deliver impressive cleaning results. CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Classic reliably removes all oil, grease and mineral-based soiling from carpets and other textile floor coverings. The powder formulation makes it easy and safe to handle, and precise to dose, while also preventing rapid resoiling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|8,2
|Weight (kg)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|292 x 292 x 257
Product
- Effective deep cleaner for the spray extraction of textile floor coverings and upholstery
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Gentle on materials
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Improves hygiene of floor
- Free from bleaching agents
- Pleasant, fresh scent
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
- Car preparation
- Textile surfaces