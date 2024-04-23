FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency, 10l
Intensive cleaner optimised for use with the eco!efficiency mode of our scrubber dryers. Tough on oil and grease stains in logistics and production environments.
Extra powerful cleaning, easily separable and low-foaming: with its powerful formulation, the alkaline FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency is specially designed to work with the eco!efficiency mode of Kärcher scrubber dryers. It reliably removes soiling caused by grease and oil from industrial floors and other surfaces in industrial environments, such as ESD floors, flowing screeds or surfaces coated with epoxy resin. The effective grease cleaner is also extremely effective for manual cleaning, easily separable and, thanks to the absence of silicones, ideal for use in metalworking and paint processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|12,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,9
Product
- Powerful ecological deep cleaner for heavily soiled industrial floors
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Rapidly effective
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Floor cleaning