FloorPro High Gloss Crystallising Agent, powder RM 775, 5kg
Powder for wet crystallisation of calcareous floors made of marble, terrazzo and artificial stone. Crystallisation hardens the floor, increases its sturdiness and ensures a high gloss.
The perfect choice for building service contractors for deep cleaning of dull and lacklustre calcareous floors, for example made of marble, terrazzo or artificial stone: the powdered FloorPro RM 775 high-gloss crystallising agent from Kärcher. The strongly acidic agent for wet crystallisation dissolves the bound calcium carbonate of the surface layer. In combination with the single-disc machine, this results in chemical and mechanical compaction and subsequent hardening of the surface. The now high-gloss floor becomes harder and more hard-wearing overall. The crystallising agent also reduces resoiling and makes subsequent maintenance cleaning easier.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|1,4
|Weight (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|225 x 225 x 213
Product
- Effective high-gloss crystallising agent for all calcareous stone floors such as marble, terrazzo, artificial stone
- Powder
- Creates a hard-wearing surface by compacting the stone
- Creates a mirror-like high gloss
- The character of the stone is preserved
- Makes future cleaning of the surface easier (less resoiling)
- Extremely economical
- Can be walked on immediately after application
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H302 + H312 Harmful if swallowed or in contact with skin
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P301+P312a IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER/doctor if you feel unwell.
- P330 Rinse mouth.
- P302 + P352a IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
- Calcic stone floors