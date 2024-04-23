FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 1l
Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.
The high-wetting formulation of the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 from Kärcher offers a wealth of advantages for thorough and gentle machine or manual maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant, hard and resilient (ESD) floors and surfaces. Thanks to the special surfactant combination, the versatile detergent is also particularly suitable for hydrophobic surfaces, such as PUR-coated floor coverings. It not only ensures an extra-high cleaning performance by effectively absorbing grease, oil and mineral contamination, but also ensures even, streak-free and fast drying. For efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers, the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 is low-foaming and leaves a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance after cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic high concentration.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH
|9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
Product
- Everyday cleaner for all water-resistant hard and resilient floors and surfaces
- Very economical due to low dose of 0.25% to 1%
- Powerful cleaning performance thanks to high wetting capability
- Quick-drying
- Streak-free cleaning
- Low-foam formulation
- Gentle and ecofriendly
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 150 R
- B 300 R I
- B 40 C Bp + D 43
- B 40 C Bp + D 51
- B 40 C Bp + R 45
- B 40 C Bp + R 55
- B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 51
- B 40 C Ep + R 45
- B 40 C Ep + R 55
- B 40 W Bp + D 43
- B 40 W Bp + D 51
- B 40 W Bp + R 45
- B 40 W Bp + R 55
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (disc)
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (roller)
- B 90 R configured
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 43/25 C Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp*
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning