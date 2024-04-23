High-gloss floors made of granite or gneiss as well as other hard stone require a special care agent that dries without leaving any residue or streaks – such as the FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755 from Kärcher, whether for manual floor cleaning or for use on large areas with a scrubber dryer. It is ideal for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of these high-quality floor coverings, but can also be used on other surfaces, including dissipative ESD floors. It quickly and reliably removes grease, oil, soot and the usual mineral soiling caused by road dirt. It also has an extra low-foam formulation for use with scrubber dryers and to make efficient use of the tank volume. FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755 is easily separable and leaves a pleasant, fresh fragrance after cleaning.