FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748, 10l
Wax-based slip-resistant spray emulsion for all coated hard surfaces. Repairs and refreshes coated floors and also removes unwanted heel marks and footprints.
FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748 from Kärcher has been developed for the mechanical intermediate cleaning of coated, solvent-sensitive floor coverings, such as linoleum, rubber or PVC floors. The ready-to-use, wax-based cleaning agent is applied using a single-disc machine to remove common marks caused by foot traffic while also repairing and refreshing the surface. In addition, its special formulation has an anti-slip effect for increased safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|8,5
|Weight (kg)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Spray emulsion for cleaning and maintenance of stressed coatings
- Wax-based
- Removes heel marks and footprints
- Non-slip
- Suitable for polishing
- NTA-free
- VOC-free
- Solvent-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Floor coating