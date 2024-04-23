PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25, 10l
Acidic high-pressure primary cleaner for sanitary areas and the food industry. Removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains.
Thanks to its broad efficacy spectrum, the acidic PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 25 from Kärcher can be used in numerous applications for thorough cleaning with high-pressure cleaners. The detergent effortlessly removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains. It is therefore ideal for tank interior cleaning in the food industry, for deep cleaning of cold stores and cold-storage rooms as well as sanitary areas, such as in swimming pools or public toilets in motorway service areas, airports or train stations. The powerful combination of quick-cleaning surfactants, phosphoric and hydrochloric acid as well as effective corrosion protection to protect metals, cleans milk rooms and milking parlours in agriculture thoroughly and safely. In addition, the PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 25 can be used in very small amounts and therefore reduces material costs for cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|0,2
|Weight (kg)
|10,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Effective high-pressure detergent
- Removes stubborn limescale, rust, grease, protein, beer and milkstone soiling
- Gentle on materials
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Z 20 Contains but-2-yne-1,4-diol. May produce an allergic reaction.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Barrel cleaning
- Milk kitchens
- Sanitary facilities
- Food tankers