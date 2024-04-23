PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 eco!efficiency, 2.5l
High-pressure cleaning concentrate with a powerful and gentle cleaning action for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for vehicle and engine washing as well as tarpaulin cleaning. With the eco!efficiency formulation, it is very economical, effective and environmentally friendly.
The universal, highly concentrated, alkaline PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 81 eco!efficiency is a highlight among our cleaners, because it was specially developed by Kärcher for use with high-pressure cleaners with eco!efficiency mode (although it can also be used with all other HP cleaners). This powerful, high-pressure cleaning concentrate reaches its full cleaning power at a water temperature of just 60°C. It can also be used in very small quantities (from 0.2%), is very ecofriendly and is gentle on materials – including painted surfaces. The highly concentrated, easily separable and silicone-free formulation effortlessly removes stubborn oil, grease, protein, sugar and mineral contamination and is ideal for countless applications in the food industry, agriculture and the transport industry. It can clean surfaces, conveyor belts, crates, tanks, barrels and cold-storage rooms in commercial kitchens, butcheries and abattoirs just as effectively as agricultural machinery and other vehicles, engines, parts or covers. It can also be used at up to 150°C in the steam stage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|2,5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|4
|pH
|12,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
Product
- Effective, ecological, high-pressure detergent
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Gentle and ecofriendly
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Phosphate-free
- Silicone-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing
- Tarpaulin cleaning
- Floor and surface cleaning