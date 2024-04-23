The universal, highly concentrated, alkaline PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 81 eco!efficiency is a highlight among our cleaners, because it was specially developed by Kärcher for use with high-pressure cleaners with eco!efficiency mode (although it can also be used with all other HP cleaners). This powerful, high-pressure cleaning concentrate reaches its full cleaning power at a water temperature of just 60°C. It can also be used in very small quantities (from 0.2%), is very ecofriendly and is gentle on materials – including painted surfaces. The highly concentrated, easily separable and silicone-free formulation effortlessly removes stubborn oil, grease, protein, sugar and mineral contamination and is ideal for countless applications in the food industry, agriculture and the transport industry. It can clean surfaces, conveyor belts, crates, tanks, barrels and cold-storage rooms in commercial kitchens, butcheries and abattoirs just as effectively as agricultural machinery and other vehicles, engines, parts or covers. It can also be used at up to 150°C in the steam stage.