PressurePro Foam Cleaner, neutral RM 57, 20l
Gentle, neutral foam cleaning agent for oil, grease and protein contamination. Stable foam blanket enhances cleaning power and is easily rinsed away.
Thanks to its neutral pH value and gentle properties, our PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 57 is suitable for thorough yet gentle cleaning on virtually all surfaces. It forms a stable foam blanket with an outstanding cleaning performance that is nevertheless easy to rinse off. It reliably removes typical contamination in food-processing areas, for example residues of oil, grease, proteins, flour, gluten, semolina, wine, juice or beer. With the PressurePro RM 57, RM 58 and RM 59, Kärcher offers a range of foam cleaners for high-pressure applications in food-processing trades, gastronomy kitchens, catering, canteens, large kitchens, butchery shops, abattoirs and bakeries with a HACCP conformity certificate from Institut Fresenius. Depending on requirements and the purpose of use, they are suitable for cleaning surfaces, walls, floors, transport straps, machines, devices, boxes, food tanks and barrels as well as cold stores.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|6,7
|Weight (kg)
|20,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- High-pressure foam cleaning agent
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Particularly gentle thanks to neutral formula
- Generates a long-lasting foam blanket
- Very good rinsing properties
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/21-4 S
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/23-4 S
- HD 10/23-4 S Plus
- HD 10/23-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/12-4 St
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SX Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/14-4 S Plus
- HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Edition Power Control *EU
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Edition Power Control
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M Portable
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU
- HD 6/16-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/11-4 Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MX Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/16-4 MX Car
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Car *EU
- HD 7/16-4 St
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M Portable
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MX Plus
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
- HD 9/18-4 St
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M
- HD 9/20-4 M Plus
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/21 G
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/14-4 St
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 2000 Super
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/11 UX Plus
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 U Plus
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 5/15 UX Plus
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 MX
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/14-4 St
- HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
- HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
- HDS 9/17-4 CX
- HDS 9/18-4 M
- HDS 9/18-4 MX
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
Application areas
- Milk kitchens
- Surface cleaning
- Large-scale kitchens
- Stable cleaning