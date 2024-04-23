PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10l

For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.

With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water high-pressure cleaners and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 9
Weight (kg) 10,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 230 x 188 x 307
Product
  • Comprehensive protection and care for hot water high-pressure cleaners
  • Effectively protects the heating coil from calcifying
  • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
  • Phosphate-free
  • NTA-free
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10l
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10l
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10l
Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Car/engine wash
  • Degreasing, phosphating
  • Surface degreasing
  • Machine maintenance, limescale protection
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia