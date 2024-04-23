PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 10, 20l

Biologically active cleaning agent, water-based, pH-neutral, skin-friendly and solvent-free. Particularly suitable for workshops and service companies for removing oil, grease, and soot contamination from parts.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 7
Weight (kg) 20,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21
Product
  • Biologically active parts cleaning agent for strong contamination
  • Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
  • Specially for use in Kärcher PC Bio parts cleaners.
  • Gentle on materials
  • Non-corrosive and not flammable
  • Clear liquid with distinctive smell
  • pH value in concentrate approx. 7.5
  • NTA-free
  • VOC-free
  • Free from solvents
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Parts cleaning
Accessories
