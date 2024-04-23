PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 20, 20l

Biologically active cleaning agent, water-based, skin-friendly and solvent-free. Ideal for cleaning sensitive metals, e.g. aluminium, silver, titanium, etc., to remove oil, grease and other contamination.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 8,8
Weight (kg) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21,5
Product
  • Biologically active parts cleaning agent for strong contamination
  • Dissolves heavy oil and grease stains
  • Gentle on materials
  • Non-corrosive and not flammable
  • Clear liquid with distinctive smell
  • pH value in concentrate approx. 9
  • Specially for use in Kärcher PC Bio parts cleaners.
  • NTA-free
  • VOC-free
  • Free from solvents
Application areas
  • Parts cleaning
