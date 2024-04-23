PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
For degreasing and phosphating in a single operation. Provides temporary protection against corrosion and produces a good base for paints. When processed, it leaves bluish-yellow iron phosphate layers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|2
|Weight (kg)
|23,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|24,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Effective degreasing and phosphating agent
- Leaves bluish-yellow iron phosphate layers
- Reliably protects against corrosion for several days
- Offers a good paint adhesion base
- Easy to store and handle
- pH value in concentrate approx. 2
- Clear, colourless liquid
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- VOC-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P234 Keep only in original packaging.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
- P406 Store in a corrosion resistant container / container with a resistant inner liner.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing