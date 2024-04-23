SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 C eco!perform, 1l
Highly concentrated sanitary cleaner for manual maintenance cleaning. With innovative acid combination for effortless removal of mineral soiling. With EU Ecolabel certification.
Environmentally friendly yet particularly economical and powerful: SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 C eco!perform from Kärcher, with a pleasantly fresh citrus scent. The high concentrate for manual cleaning of surfaces and floors (damp wiping with spray/foam method, wet mopping with bucket method or pre-impregnation) impresses with maximum cleaning efficiency on ceramic, stainless steel, chrome, glass and plastic surfaces in sanitary areas. Thanks to its innovative acid combination of citric acid and methanesulfonic acid, the detergent removes lime residue, lime soap, urine scale and even light soiling caused by soap residue and organic material effortlessly, quickly and gently. Certified in accordance with the criteria of the EU Ecolabel and awarded the Ecolabel of the Republic of Austria, SanitPro CA 20 C eco!perform combines environmentally friendly sustainability with maximum cleaning efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH
|2,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
Product
- Sanitary maintenance cleaning concentrate that can be used sparingly
- Removes limescale, soap and urine scale stains, as well as other typical soiling in sanitary areas
- Rinsed surfaces dry streak-free
- With easy-to-clean effect. Makes subsequent cleaning processes easier
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P406 Store in a corrosion resistant container / container with a resistant inner liner.
Videos
Application areas
- Sanitary facilities