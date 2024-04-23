TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l

Alkaline (ph 14) concentrate for tank interior cleaning. Ideally suited for the removal of polymer dispersions, latex, rubber or even flour. Low-foam and gentle.

The alkaline (ph 14) and low-foam TankPro cleaner Polymer RM 880 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful concentrate powerfully and effectively removes adhering polymer dispersions and latex - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 90 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 880 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 14
Weight (kg) 21,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
Product
  • Powerful, alkaline cleaner for tank interior cleaning systems
  • Effectively removes adhering polymer dispersions and latex
  • With corrosion inhibitors for gentle cleaning of stainless steel and aluminium
  • Without colourants or fragrances
  • Suitable for use on food-contact surfaces
  • Thermally stable in application up to 90°C
  • Foam-reduced
TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H290 May be corrosive to metals
  • H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
  • P405 Store locked up.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Tanker
  • Silo container
  • Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)
  • ISO container
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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