Active Foam CP 940, 20l
Slightly alkaline cleaning shampoo, produces a stable foam in clean park systems and in self-service wash bays. Active Foam CP 940 is gentle on the surfaces and can be easily rinsed away. It has a pleasant fresh lemon scent.
Ideal for vehicle washes with brushes in self-service wash systems, but also very suitable for use in high-pressure cleaners with foam jets: the extremely economical Active Foam CP 940 from Kärcher for thorough and gentle washing of cars and commercial vehicles. Designed for use as a wet and dry foam with a brush, the active foam produces a bright and voluminous foam that effortlessly dissolves oil, grease and mineral contamination while increasing brush sliding ability for gentle cleaning. In addition, coordination with subsequent wax products prevents streaking on the paintwork and reduces resoiling of the brushes. The surfactants contained in CP 935 are biodegradable in accordance with the OECD, making it environmentally friendly, and it separates oil and water very quickly in the oil separator.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|8
|Weight (kg)
|20,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|250 x 230 x 410
Product
- Foam-intensive brush shampoo for car washing
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Creates a voluminous, bright and attractive foam
- Helps the brushes to slide and therefore protects the vehicle surface
- Significantly reduces the resoiling of the brushes
- Is wax-compatible to prevent streaking on the surface of the paintwork
- VDA-compliant
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362+P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/21-4 S
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/23-4 S
- HD 10/23-4 S Plus
- HD 10/23-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/12-4 St
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SX Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/14-4 S Plus
- HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Edition Power Control *EU
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Edition Power Control
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M Portable
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU
- HD 6/16-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/11-4 Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MX Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/16-4 MX Car
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Car *EU
- HD 7/16-4 St
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M Portable
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MX Plus
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
- HD 9/18-4 St
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M
- HD 9/20-4 M Plus
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/21 G
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/14-4 St
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 2000 Super
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/11 UX Plus
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 U Plus
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 5/15 UX Plus
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 MX
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/14-4 St
- HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
- HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
- HDS 9/17-4 CX
- HDS 9/18-4 M
- HDS 9/18-4 MX
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Cars