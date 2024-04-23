VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 eco!perform is particularly environmentally friendly and certified in accordance with the strict criteria of the Nordic Swan Ecolabel. When used in vehicle wash systems, the foam-intensive active foam impresses with very good cleaning results at low dosages. The environmentally friendly foam cleaner nevertheless reliably removes oils, greases and mineral soiling and at the same time increases the gliding properties of the brushes for cleaning cars and commercial vehicles without damaging the paintwork and significantly reduces the resoiling of the brushes. Therefore, it is also used as a brush shampoo. The surfactants contained are environmentally compatible and biodegradable in accordance with the OECD standards and ensure rapid oil-water separation in oil separators.