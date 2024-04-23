VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification: Suitable for all water hardness levels. Allows the water film to break down quickly and creates preservative, long-lasting protection.
The VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification offers an impressive environmentally friendly formulation, optimal drying properties and long-lasting protection. Suitable for washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle washing systems, the agent ensures that the water film is broken up quickly and over a large area, thus creating the best conditions for excellent drying results – regardless of the water hardness. The high-yield drying aid enables washing of up to 70 cars per litre and is VDA-compliant as well as free of mineral oils and mineral carbons.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|3
|Weight (kg)
|20,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Effective drying aid for use in vehicle washing systems
- Can also be used as a hot wax for vehicle protection
- Fast breaking up of the water film over a large area
- Excellent drying result
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Protects effectively for up to one month
- VDA-compliant
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning