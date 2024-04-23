VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l

VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification: Suitable for all water hardness levels. Allows the water film to break down quickly and creates preservative, long-lasting protection.

The VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification offers an impressive environmentally friendly formulation, optimal drying properties and long-lasting protection. Suitable for washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle washing systems, the agent ensures that the water film is broken up quickly and over a large area, thus creating the best conditions for excellent drying results – regardless of the water hardness. The high-yield drying aid enables washing of up to 70 cars per litre and is VDA-compliant as well as free of mineral oils and mineral carbons.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 3
Weight (kg) 20,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
Product
  • Effective drying aid for use in vehicle washing systems
  • Can also be used as a hot wax for vehicle protection
  • Fast breaking up of the water film over a large area
  • Excellent drying result
  • Effective in all water hardnesses
  • Protects effectively for up to one month
  • VDA-compliant
  • NTA-free
  • Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P280i Wear eye/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Cars
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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