VehiclePro Foam Polish RM 837, 20l
Foam polish with lotus blossom extract for a clearly visible, shiny and long-lasting preservative with repair effect and lasting protection of the paintwork against environmental influences.
Long-term preservative VehiclePro Klear!Foam Polish RM 837 from Kärcher specially developed for car wash systems with the "Foam Polish" programme option. The highly effective care agent with lotus blossom extract and repair effect produces a high-gloss finish and at the same time effectively protects the paintwork from road dirt, insect residue, acid rain, road salt and other environmental influences that damage the paintwork. It works reliably with all water hardnesses and preserves without intermediate drying for up to 6 subsequent vehicle washes without leaving residues on glass surfaces or sticking the system's wash brushes and nozzles. VehiclePro Klear!Foam Polish RM 837 is VDA-compliant, contains only surfactants that are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004 and is also free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20,8
Product
- Long-lasting protection and shine wax for car washes with the "Foam Polish" program option
- Produces a perfect high-gloss finish
- Effectively protects the paintwork from road dirt, acid rain, insects, road salt in winter and other environmental influences.
- Preserves for up to 6 washes
- Protection without intermediate drying
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Leaves no residue on vehicle windows
- No sticking of wash brushes and nozzles
- VDA-compliant
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Cars