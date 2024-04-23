VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic, 200l
For use in vehicle wash systems: The liquid gloss dryer forms a nanostructured layer and thus ensures an excellent drying result.
With the VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic for excellent drying results after washing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle wash systems. The effective gloss drying aid based on nanotechnology quickly breaks up the water film over a large area for all water hardnesses, thereby offering excellent drying with high-gloss surfaces. The nanostructured layer formed in the process effectively protects the paint for up to one month. RM 832 Classic is also suitable for use with high-pressure cleaners and enables best results in combination with our Active Foam Wash Nano RM with 816 Classic. It is VDA-compliant and contains neither mineral oils nor mineral hydrocarbons. The surfactants used are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a yield of up to 50 cars per litre, it is also very economical.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|200
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|205
Product
- Effective gloss drying aid based on nano technology
- Fast breaking up of the water film over a large area
- Excellent drying result
- Best results in combination with Active Foam Wash NANO RM 816 ASF
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Creates a mirror-like high gloss
- Protects effectively for up to one month
- VDA-compliant
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P273 Avoid release to the environment.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Z 20 Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.
Compatible machines
- CW 5 Klean!Star iQ
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/14-4 St
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 2000 Super
- HDS 5/11 U
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning