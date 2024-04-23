VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic, 20l
Care wax for a high-gloss, weather-resistant and preservative layer on vehicle paintwork that protects against corrosion. Effective with all water hardnesses and VDA-compliant.
Effectively protects against corrosion and at the same time ensures mirror-bright vehicle surfaces: VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic from Kärcher for use with high-pressure cleaners at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems. Whether for cars, commercial vehicles or bikes, in hard or soft water – the care wax creates a weather-resistant preservative layer that safely protects paintwork for up to one month. In addition, the wax boasts impressive environmentally friendly properties, because the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004, it is VDA-compliant and, with up to 120 cars treated per litre, very economical to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|4
|Weight (kg)
|19,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 250 x 420
Product
- Effective thermo wax for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems
- Protects effectively for up to one month
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Creates a mirror-like high gloss
- VDA-compliant
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
- CW 1 Klean!Fit
- CW 5 Klean!Star iQ
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/14-4 St
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 2000 Super
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles