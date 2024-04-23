VehiclePro Klear!Brush RM 891, 20l
VehiclePro Klear!Brush RM 891: For intensive cleaning that’s gentle on paintwork, helps brushes self-clean and lengthens their service life. Accelerates drying and is VDA-compliant.
Our VehiclePro Klear!Brush RM 891 is a highly effective brush shampoo with a hydrophobic effect for the best possible cleaning and drying results when washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle wash systems. It increases the brush sliding ability, which helps to protect the paintwork and also supports the self-cleaning process of the brushes, maintaining their value and keeping them working for longer. The very high-yield brush shampoo from the Kärcher Klear! line is capable of cleaning of up to 200 cars for every litre, making it a particularly economical choice. Klear!Brush RM 891 can also be used as an active foam if required. It is VDA-compliant and quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator. Surfactants contained in the formula are biodegradable according to OECD.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|11
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,1
Product
- Effective brush shampoo for car and commercial vehicle wash systems
- Helps the brushes to slide and therefore protects the vehicle surface
- Delivers a perfect drying result thanks to hydrophobic effect
- Ensures optimal sliding of the brush
- Highly concentrated
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning