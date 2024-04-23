VehiclePro Klear!Foam RM 892, 20l
VehiclePro Klear!Foam RM 892: Excellent foaming properties. High dirt-removing power, easy to rinse off, compatible with drying aids and waxes. VDA-compliant and gentle on paintwork.
When used in vehicle wash systems, our foam-intensive active foam VehiclePro Klear!Foam RM 892 impresses with the highest yield, lowest dosage and very good cleaning results. The highly concentrated foam cleaner reliably removes oil, grease and mineral dirt and at the same time increases the gliding properties of the brushes – for particularly gentle cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles. In addition, it creates a stable and easy-to-rinse-off foam carpet with high dirt-carrying capacity and prepares a perfect drying result by means of a hydrophobic effect. Klear!Foam RM 892 can also be used as a foam rain/foam wall or as a brush shampoo if the dosage is adjusted. Contained surfactants are biodegradable in accordance with the OECD and therefore environmentally friendly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,1
Product
- Foam-intensive brush shampoo for car washing
- Effortlessly removes oils, grease and mineral stains
- Helps the brushes to slide and therefore protects the vehicle surface
- Creates a stable and effective foam carpet
- Delivers a perfect drying result thanks to hydrophobic effect
- Special contents support lasting protection of the vehicle surface
- Highly concentrated
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning