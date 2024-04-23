VehiclePro Klear!Prewash RM 890, 200l
VehiclePro Klear!Prewash RM 890: Alkaline, removes road dirt, greases and insects in no time. VDA-compliant and suitable for all processed water systems and all types of water hardness.
Ultra-powerful yet gentle on paintwork of cars and commercial vehicles: the highly concentrated, alkaline pre-cleaning agent VehiclePro Klear!PreWash RM 890 for use in vehicle wash systems is particularly impressive when faced with heavy soiling caused by adhering insect residue, and reliably loosens grease, oil and dirt caused by emissions too. This makes the detergent from Kärcher's Klear! line an important addition for excellent cleaning results. VehiclePro Klear!PreWash RM 890 is VDA-compliant, works with all water hardnesses and processed water systems and, with a yield of up to 100 cars per litre, it is particularly economical to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|200
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|12
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|225
Product
- Highly concentrated
- Strong cleaning power yet gentle on the vehicle surface
- Produces excellent cleaning results effortlessly
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Reliably dissolves grease, oil and dirt caused by emissions. Softens insect residue and reliably loosens it
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Cars