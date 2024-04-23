VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896: Premium rim cleaner for all coated alloy and steel rims. Removes stubborn dirt, without corroding concrete floors and wheel arches.
VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896 is the premium rim cleaner from Kärcher for effortless removal of the most stubborn dirt during vehicle wash. Suitable for use in vehicle wash systems, the highly concentrated cleaner from the Kärcher Klear!Line removes residues of brake dust, tyre wear, limescale and road salt quickly, reliably and highly effectively. The material-protecting premium product does not attack the coatings of aluminium and steel rims, uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arches. In addition, VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896 with a cleaning performance of some 400 rims per litre is very economical and over 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants in accordance with EEC 648/2004.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|13,5
|Weight (kg)
|10,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|287 x 150 x 329
Product
- Highly effective rim cleaner
- Reliably removes brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt residues and limescale stains
- Gentle on materials
- Does not attack uncoated concrete floors and steel drive-up ramps
- Rapidly effective
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- More than 90% biodegradable
- NTA-free
- Highly concentrated
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Wheel rim cleaning